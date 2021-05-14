Governor names official band and choir

Gov. Doug Burgum has chosen the Bismarck Legacy High School Wind Ensemble and the Larimore High School Senior Choir as the governor’s official state band and choral programs for 2021.

The governor and first lady select programs annually based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions throughout the year.

“Music and the arts are important elements of our schools and communities, and these two accomplished groups embody the tremendous musical talent within our state,” Burgum said.

