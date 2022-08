Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, is coming to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Rice.

Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, the band that recorded the top-selling album of all time. He is the former lead guitarist and co-writer of the hit “Hotel California.”

Tickets are on sale for the concert set for the Pavilion event center on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.