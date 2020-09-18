Foreigner concert at Bismarck Event Center rescheduled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Foreigner concert scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Bismarck Event Center has been rescheduled to April 12, 2021.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert, which is set for 7:30 p.m. People who want refunds should contact the point of purchase.

Foreigner has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits over the past 40 years, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.” For more information, go to www.foreigneronline.com.

