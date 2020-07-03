Fargo Blues Festival set in August

The 25th annual Fargo Blues Festival is scheduled for Newman Outdoor Field Aug. 7-8.
The festival typically draws people from around the U.S., as well as from several Canadian provinces and foreign countries.
Twelve bands are scheduled, including nine national acts. More than 40 food, beer and novelty booths are expected.
The event starts at 2 p.m. that Friday and at noon that Saturday.
For ticket information, go to http://fargobluesfest.com/ or call 218-287-7775.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!