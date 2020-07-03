Fargo Blues Festival set in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 25th annual Fargo Blues Festival is scheduled for Newman Outdoor Field Aug. 7-8.

The festival typically draws people from around the U.S., as well as from several Canadian provinces and foreign countries.

Twelve bands are scheduled, including nine national acts. More than 40 food, beer and novelty booths are expected.

The event starts at 2 p.m. that Friday and at noon that Saturday.

For ticket information, go to http://fargobluesfest.com/ or call 218-287-7775.

