Event Center to resume live in-person concerts with Brice; last concert was 1 1/2 years ago

The Bismarck Event Center is resuming live, in-person concerts with a performance by country music star Lee Brice in June -- 1 ½ years after the last live concert at the venue.

The center's last ticketed in-person concert was jazz artist Kenny G in December 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to spokeswoman Amanda Yellow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brice is one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, a Grammy nominee, and a CMA and ACM award winner. He's had eight top singles, including "I Drive Your Truck" and "Drinking Class." He's currently No. 1 at Country Radio with his single, “One of Them Girls.” Other artists including Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have recorded his songs.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the music starting an hour later. The concert is in Exhibit Halls A and B; people should enter through door E42. The capacity under ND Smart Restart protocols is 3,200 people.

Tickets start at $25 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For coronavirus protocols, go to www.pepperentertainment.com/covid-19/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0