Event Center to resume live concerts with Lee Brice
Event Center to resume live concerts with Lee Brice

leebrice.png

Lee Brice

 PROVIDED

The Bismarck Event Center is resuming live, in-person concerts with a performance by country music star Lee Brice in June.

Brice is one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, a Grammy nominee, and a CMA and ACM award winner. He's had eight top singles, including "I Drive Your Truck" and "Drinking Class." He's currently No. 1 at Country Radio with his single, “One of Them Girls.” Other artists including Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have recorded his songs.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the music starting an hour later. The concert is in Exhibit Halls A and B; people should enter through door E42.

Tickets start at $25 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For coronavirus protocols, go to www.pepperentertainment.com/covid-19/.

