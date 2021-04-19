Event Center schedules first live, in-person concert since start of pandemic

The Bismarck Event Center has scheduled its first live, in-person concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a performance by country music star Lee Brice set for June.

The center's last ticketed in-person concert was jazz artist Kenny G in December 2019, according to spokeswoman Amanda Yellow.

A Toby Keith concert set for the Event Center last summer has been rescheduled a couple of times and is now set for May 21. But that concert was scheduled in January 2020, before the pandemic.

Brice is one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, a Grammy nominee, and a CMA and ACM award winner. He's had eight top singles, including "I Drive Your Truck" and "Drinking Class." He's currently No. 1 at Country Radio with his single, “One of Them Girls.” Other artists including Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have recorded his songs.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the music starting an hour later. The concert is in Exhibit Halls A and B; people should enter through door E42. The capacity under ND Smart Restart protocols is 3,200 people.

Tickets start at $25 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For coronavirus protocols, go to www.pepperentertainment.com/covid-19/.

