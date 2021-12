Student musicians with the Dolce Vita String Studio will perform at the Dakota Stage Shade Tree Players Theater in Bismarck at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. The theater is at 412 E. Main Ave.

Dolce Vita String Studio is a Bismarck-Mandan-based teaching studio that provides instruction on violin, viola and cello for students of all ages and backgrounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0