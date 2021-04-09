DJ DU to emcee ND Country Fest

DJ DU will be the main stage emcee for this year's ND Country Fest.

He has made appearances at the American Country Music Awards and the National Finals Rodeo, and he joined Jason Aldean on his "Night Train" and "Burn It Down" tours in 2013-15.

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem is July 8-10. Main stage acts are Brantley Gilbert, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. Most were scheduled to perform last year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for last year's canceled event will be honored for this year.

