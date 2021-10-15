 Skip to main content
Deana Carter to perform at ND Country Fest
Deana Carter to perform at ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest has added Deana Carter to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Carter is best known for her five-times-platinum debut album "Did I Shave My Legs for This" in 1996. It contained the No. 1 hit "Strawberry Wine" -- which won the Country Music Association's Single of the Year and Song of the Year awards in 1997.  

Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, Colt Ford and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

