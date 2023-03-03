Dakota Pro Musica will present concerts across central North Dakota March 16-19 including the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The concerts will retell the Passion Gospel according to St. John through Medieval chant, Renaissance motets, Baroque cantata movements and modern anthems.

The Mandan performance will be a freewill offering event scheduled for 5 p.m. March 18 at the Church of St. Joseph. Tickets are $25 and $15 for 3 p.m. March 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Dakota Pro Musica is a nonprofit music and performing arts organization and professional choir in North Dakota.