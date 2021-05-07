Country singer to perform free concert at Heritage Center

Songwriter and musician Greg Hager will present a free outdoor concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

Hager is the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association's Entertainer of the Year and is scheduled to entertain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. The concert is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.

The family friendly concert will be in the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater. Seating is not provided, and those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If there's bad weather, the concert will be moved indoors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0