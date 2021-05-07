 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country singer to perform free concert at Heritage Center
0 comments

Country singer to perform free concert at Heritage Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Songwriter and musician Greg Hager will present a free outdoor concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

Hager is the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association's Entertainer of the Year and is scheduled to entertain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. The concert is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. 

The family friendly concert will be in the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater. Seating is not provided, and those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If there's bad weather, the concert will be moved indoors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News