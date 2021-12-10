Copper Chief to perform at ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest has added Copper Chief to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

The group is described as having "a rock 'n' roll attitude and a grassroots country approach." The band recently was a finalist on USA's "Real Country" with Travis Tritt, and was voted the Texas Regional Radio Report's "New Band of the Year 2019."

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Deana Carter, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Jon Pardi, Julia Cole, Blackhawk and Shenandoah also have been scheduled to perform. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

