Colt Ford to perform at ND Country Fest

North Dakota Country Fest has added Colt Ford to the lineup for its fifth annual festival next summer.

Ford has sold over 3 million albums and has co-written No. 1 hits with artists Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.

LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also will perform as part of Country Fest's largest lineup.

The festival will be held from July 6 to 9. Tickets and camping information can be found at at ndcountryfest.com.

