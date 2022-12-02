Civic Chorus schedules Christmas concerts

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus has scheduled two performances of its Christmas concert “Home for the Holidays.”
They will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at McCabe United Methodist Church.
“This concert is filled with holiday favorites that will warm hearts and awaken sweet memories,” Chorus Director Tom Porter said. Porter has been directing the ensemble for 30 of its 45 years. “I wanted the concert to feature familiar songs that people love and treasure,” Porter said. Songs include "I’ll Be Home for Christmas," "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
For more information, call 701-400-7774 or go to the group's Facebook page.