 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Civic Chorus schedules Christmas concerts

  • 0

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus has scheduled two performances of its Christmas concert “Ring Christmas Bells.”

They will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. at McCabe United Methodist Church.

"This year, we are excited to return to live performances, especially for this holiday program that has been a favorite in the community for over 40 years," Chorus Director Dr. Tom Porter said. "The audience will enjoy the wide variety of music, from Renaissance treasures to contemporary favorites, including "O magnum mysterium," "Ring, Christmas Bells,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" and "I Need a Silent Night."

A freewill offering will be taken.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News