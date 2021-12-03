Civic Chorus schedules Christmas concerts

They will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. at McCabe United Methodist Church.

"This year, we are excited to return to live performances, especially for this holiday program that has been a favorite in the community for over 40 years," Chorus Director Dr. Tom Porter said. "The audience will enjoy the wide variety of music, from Renaissance treasures to contemporary favorites, including "O magnum mysterium," "Ring, Christmas Bells,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" and "I Need a Silent Night."