Children's Choir schedules concert

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present “Cantus Unabridged” on Sunday, May 8.

The 7 p.m. performance is at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 6th St. The concert will feature Cantus, the high school mixed choir. Singers will also present a selection of solos and ensembles performed at vocal music contests.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets purchased in advance are $2 cheaper. For more information, go to www.aboutcdcc.org.

