Children's Choir schedules concert

Performances are at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Auditorium. The first concert will feature Bel Canto, the fifth- and sixth-grade choir; and Cantus, the high school mixed choir. The second concert will showcase Jubilate, the third- and fourth-grade choir; Kantorei, the seventh- and eighth-grade choir; and Angelica, the high school women’s choir.