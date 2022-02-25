Children's Choir schedules concert

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its annual “CDCC Limited Edition Concert Series” on Sunday, March 6.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Auditorium. The first concert will feature Bel Canto, the fifth- and sixth-grade choir; and Cantus, the high school mixed choir. The second concert will showcase Jubilate, the third- and fourth-grade choir; Kantorei, the seventh- and eighth-grade choir; and Angelica, the high school women’s choir.
Each choir will perform a broad selection of music.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets purchased in advance are $2 cheaper. For more information, go to www.aboutcdcc.org.