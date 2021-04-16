 Skip to main content
Children's Choir Kantorei to perform
Central Dakota Children’s Choir Kantorei will perform a free public concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Kantorei is the middle school level choir for boys and girls, with 48 students from 13 area public, private and home schools. The choir is directed by Jim McMahon and accompanied by Carol Huck.

The concert is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. For more information, contact State Historical Society Curator of Education Erik Holland at eholland@nd.gov or call 701-328-2792.

