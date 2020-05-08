Chicks with Hits to perform at Prairie Knights Casino

Chicks with Hits to perform at Prairie Knights Casino

Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort in the fall.

The trio of country singers each brings decades of chart-topping hits to the unplugged concert that will include songs such as "Better Things To Do," “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Outbound Plane” and “Someday Soon."

The concert at the casino's Pavilion event center is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 21. Tickets are sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

 

