Chicks with Hits coming to Prairie Knights
Chicks with Hits coming to Prairie Knights

Chicks with Hits is coming to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Rice.

Chicks with Hits features Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, who have had decades of chart-topping hits and sold millions of albums.

Tickets are on sale for the acoustic concert set for the Pavilion event center on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

