Chamber Orchestra to present West Indies music

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra ensembles on Sunday will present “Caribbean Connections” with guests the University of Mary Steel Band and Director Lucas Bernier.

The concert includes music of the West Indies and in particular the calypso and soca of Trinidad, birthplace of the steel pan. The Chamber Orchestra and String Quartet will feature music of Jamaican composer Peter Ashbourne and Cuban composers Ernesto Lecuona and Manuel Saumell. “Crowdambo” by Jeremy Cohen of violinjazz uses a variety of string effects by all the players.

The 3 p.m. performance is at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. in Bismarck. Tickets are available at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children ages 15 and under (one child admitted free with paying adult). For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0