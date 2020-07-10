Chamber orchestra to host event at Custer Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra Woodwind Quintet will host “Songs from a Storybook” at Custer Park Stage on the corner of Washington Street and Broadway Avenue in Bismarck on Saturday, July 18.

The free family concert from 12-1 p.m. will feature a blend of songs, stories and audience interaction.

“We hoped to present an event which would appeal to the imagination of children and yet allow for a safe space to hang out,” chamber orchestra Executive Director Rhonda Gowen said.

The event is supported by Bismarck Parks and Recreation and aided by grants from the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Dakota West Arts Council. For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

