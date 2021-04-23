 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Dakota Children’s Choir to present concert
0 comments

Central Dakota Children’s Choir to present concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present “Cantus Unabridged” on Sunday, May 2, in Bismarck.

The 7 p.m. performance will be at Legacy United Methodist Church, at 4600 Durango Drive. It will feature Cantus, the mixed high school choir. In addition to performing selections from this season’s repertoire, Cantus singers will present solos and ensembles performed at the state music contest. 

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets purchased in advance will receive a $2 discount. They're available online at www.aboutcdcc.org or through the office at 701-258-6516.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News