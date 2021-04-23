Central Dakota Children’s Choir to present concert

Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present “Cantus Unabridged” on Sunday, May 2, in Bismarck.

The 7 p.m. performance will be at Legacy United Methodist Church, at 4600 Durango Drive. It will feature Cantus, the mixed high school choir. In addition to performing selections from this season’s repertoire, Cantus singers will present solos and ensembles performed at the state music contest.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets purchased in advance will receive a $2 discount. They're available online at www.aboutcdcc.org or through the office at 701-258-6516.

