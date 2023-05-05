Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present “Cantus Unabridged” on Sunday in Bismarck.

The 7 p.m. performance will be at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. 6th St. It will feature Cantus, the mixed high school choir. In addition to performing selections from this season’s repertoire, Cantus singers will present solos and ensembles performed at the vocal music contests.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets purchased in advance will receive a $2 discount. They're available online at www.aboutcdcc.org, through the office at 701-258-6516 or at the door.