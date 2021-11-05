 Skip to main content
Central Dakota Children’s Choir to perform

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will cap a weeklong fundraiser with performances at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The choir is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year. It has grown from one choir of 65 students to five choirs and a pre-choir with more than 200 children in grades 2-12 from 33 public, private and home schools. 

“More than 2,400 children have participated in our program since we began in 1998,” Executive Director Tammy Rector said.

For more information including details on the Nov. 21 concerts, go to aboutcdcc.org or call the choir office at 701-258-6516.

