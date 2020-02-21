Central Dakota Children’s Choir to perform March 1

The 2 p.m. concert will feature Bel Canto (fifth and sixth grade choir) and Cantus (high school mixed choir). The 3:30 p.m. performance will showcase Jubilate (third and fourth grade choir), Kantorei (seventh through ninth grade choir) and Angelica (high school women’s choir).

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students, and free for children age 5 and younger. Tickets are $2 cheaper if bought in advance online or at the choir office at 1810 Schafer St. Full-price tickets will be available at the door. For more information, go to www.aboutcdcc.org.