The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 25th annual spring concerts, “Echoes -- 25 Years of Singing,” at 7 p.m. May 19 and 20 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

Each of the five choirs that make up Central Dakota Children’s Choir will perform on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday only, Singing for 2nd Graders and Treble Makers (first graders), also will perform.

As part of the 25th season celebration, the combined choir will premiere “And We Will Have Music,” composed and conducted by Tom Porter.

Reserved seating is available online or by calling the choir office. General admission at the door is $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and students. Children ages 2-5 are $5, and under 2 are free. For more information or to purchase reserved tickets, go to aboutcdcc.org or contact the office at 701-258-6516.

The concert is sponsored by Starion Bank and made possible via funding from Capital City Christmas and ND Council on the Arts.