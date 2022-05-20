Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets Spring Concerts

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 24th annual Spring Concerts on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.
Each of the five choirs that make up Central Dakota Children’s Choir and guests, the CDCC Alumni Choir, will perform on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday only, Singing for 2nd Graders and Treble Makers (first graders), also will perform.
Also on Saturday only, Creating Choral Connections, a pre-concert social with a cash bar and springtime hors d’oeuvres will take place.
Reserved seating is available online or by calling the choir office. General admission at the door is $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and students. Children ages 2-5 are $5, and under 2 are free. For more information or to purchase reserved tickets, go to aboutcdcc.org or contact the office at 701-258-6516.
The concert is sponsored by Starion Bank and made possible via funding from Dakota West Arts Council and ND Council on the Arts.