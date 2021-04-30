Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets Spring Concerts

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 23rd annual Spring Concerts on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

Each of the five choirs that make up Central Dakota Children’s Choir will perform on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday only, the pre-choir, Singing for 2nd & 3rd Graders, also will perform.

Reserved seating is available online or by calling the choir office. For more information or to purchase reserved, in-advance or livestream tickets, go to aboutcdcc.org or contact the office at 701-258-6516.

The concert is sponsored by Starion Bank and made possible via funding from Dakota West Arts Council and ND Council on the Arts.

