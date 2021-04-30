 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets Spring Concerts
0 comments

Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets Spring Concerts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 23rd annual Spring Concerts on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck. 

Each of the five choirs that make up Central Dakota Children’s Choir will perform on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday only, the pre-choir, Singing for 2nd & 3rd Graders, also will perform.

Reserved seating is available online or by calling the choir office. For more information or to purchase reserved, in-advance or livestream tickets, go to aboutcdcc.org or contact the office at 701-258-6516. 

The concert is sponsored by Starion Bank and made possible via funding from Dakota West Arts Council and ND Council on the Arts. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Celebrate a Royal Decade of Love

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News