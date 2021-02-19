 Skip to main content
Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets March concerts

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is presenting its annual “CDCC Limited Edition Concert Series” next month in Bismarck.

Performances are at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.

The first concert features middle school and high school choirs, Kantorei, Angelica and Cantus. The second concert features third-through-sixth-grade choirs, Jubilate and Bel Canto. Both will be held at the Legacy High School Auditorium. 

Advance general admission tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $10 for students and children. Reserved, socially distanced seats also are available in advance for $13 each. Tickets can be obtained online at aboutcdcc.org or by calling the choir office at 701-258-6516.

