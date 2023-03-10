The first concert features Jubilate and Kantorei choirs. The second concert features Bel Canto, Angelica and Cantus choirs. Both will be held at the Bismarck High School Roy Gilbreath Auditorium.

Advance general admission tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets can be obtained online at aboutcdcc.org or the Central Dakota Children’s Choir office at 921 South 9th St., Suite 115.