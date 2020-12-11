Central Dakota Children’s Choir sets Christmas concert

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is presenting its 23rd annual Christmas concert, “Angels Sing,” at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck, and via livestream.

Performances are:

Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Angelica and Cantus choirs;

Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., featuring the Jubilate and Bel Canto choirs;

Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., featuring the Kantorei choir.

There are a limited number of socially distanced reserved in-person tickets available for each concert. For in-person tickets, call the choir office at 701-258-6516. Livestream tickets are available at www.aboutcdcc.org.

Admission is $15 for each in-person ticket. Masks are required. An unlimited number of livestream tickets are available for $15 per livestream link.

