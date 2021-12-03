Central Dakota Children’s Choir schedules Christmas concert

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 24th annual Christmas concert, “Angels Sing,” on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.

The performances are at 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck. They'll feature the CDCC’s five choirs. There will be a mix of traditional Christmas music and some lesser-known Christmas tunes. For the finale, the choirs will combine to perform “Hallelujah” from G.F. Handel’s "Messiah."

Admission at the door is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $5 for children ages 2-5. Tickets also can be purchased in advance for $2 cheaper at www.aboutcdcc.org or at the choir office at 921 S. Ninth St.

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir includes five choirs and a pre-choir with more than 200 children in grades 2-12 from 41 public, private, and home schools in central and western North Dakota. The choirs are directed by Teri Fay, Michael Seil, Dawn Hagerott and James McMahon, and accompanied by Carol Huck and Beth Weiss.

