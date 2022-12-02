 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Dakota Children’s Choir schedules Christmas concert

  • 0

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its 25th annual Christmas concert, “Angels Sing,” on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.

The performances are at 7 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck. They'll feature the CDCC’s five choirs. There will be a mix of traditional Christmas music and some lesser-known Christmas tunes. For the finale, the choirs will combine to perform “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Admission at the door is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $5 for children ages 2-5. Tickets also can be purchased in advance for $2 cheaper at www.aboutcdcc.org or at the choir office at 921 S. Ninth St.

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir includes five choirs and a pre-choir with more than 250 children in grades 2-12 from 41 public, private and home schools in central and western North Dakota. The choirs are directed by Teri Fay, Michael Seil, Dawn Hagerott and James McMahon, and accompanied by Carol Huck and Beth Weiss.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her publicist confirmed the death on Saturday. During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling." She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.” Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.

Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album

Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album

Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and has taken home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny’s triumph for granted. The second surprise was Rosalía winning album of the year for “Motomami (Digital Album).” “You have no idea how unexpected all this is for me,” said Drexler as he received the song of the year award for “Tocarte” (Touch you) from his album “Tinta y tiempo” (Ink and Time). The Uruguayan musician performed “Tocarte” live at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with British singer Elvis Costello. Bad Bunny was not present at the ceremony.

Watch Now: Related Video

I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News