Central Dakota Children’s Choir hosts virtual event

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its first-ever virtual fundraising event at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 titled “An Evening to Inspire -- A Celebration of Children’s Voices.”

The event includes an online silent auction, cash raffle, prizes and a sneak peek of this year’s choirs. Proceeds will benefit Central Dakota Children's Choir and the mission to inspire tomorrow’s voices.

Register for the virtual event at aboutcdcc.org and join online via Zoom or Facebook Live. For more information, call the choir office at 701-258-6516.

