Central Dakota Children’s Choir holds auditions

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is holding auditions for the 2022-23 season.
The choir has more than 250 members. Students from public, private and home schools can audition. No previous vocal training or experience is needed.
Auditions are open to students currently in grades 2-11. Students in grades 2-5 will audition from 4-6 p.m. May 4 and 5; in grades 6-11 from 6-7 p.m. May 4 and 5.
For more information or to reserve an audition time, call the choir office at 701-258-6516 or go to aboutcdcc.org.