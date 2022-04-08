 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Dakota Children’s Choir holds auditions

  • 0

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is holding auditions for the 2022-23 season.

The choir has more than 250 members. Students from public, private and home schools can audition. No previous vocal training or experience is needed.    

Auditions are open to students currently in grades 2-11. Students in grades 2-5 will audition from 4-6 p.m. May 4 and 5; in grades 6-11 from 6-7 p.m. May 4 and 5.

For more information or to reserve an audition time, call the choir office at 701-258-6516 or go to aboutcdcc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste had the most Grammy Award nominations and his five wins outpaced everyone, yet he somehow seemed the biggest surprise on a joyous night for music that washed away some of the bad taste left by the Oscars a week earlier.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Kimmel responds after Marjorie Taylor Greene reports him to Capitol Police over Will Smith Oscars joke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News