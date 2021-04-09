 Skip to main content
Central Dakota Children’s Choir holds auditions

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is holding auditions for the 2021-22 season.

The choir has more than 300 members. Students from public, private and home schools can audition. No previous vocal training or experience is needed.    

Auditions are open to students currently in grades 2-11. Students currently in grades 2-5 will audition on April 29, in grades 6-8 on April 28, and in grades 9-11 on April 26-29.

For more information or to reserve an audition time, call the choir office at 701-258-6516 or go to aboutcdcc.org.

