Country superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks in the fall.

The show is scheduled Oct. 27 with special guest Jimmie Allen. It's part of Underwood's "The Denim & Rhinestones" tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For ticket and presale details go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.