You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brantley Gilbert added to 2021 ND Country Fest lineup

Brantley Gilbert added to 2021 ND Country Fest lineup

{{featured_button_text}}

Brantley Gilbert has been added to the lineup for next year's ND Country Fest at New Salem.

Gilbert will join other main stage acts Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. They were scheduled to perform this year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. They've been rebooked for next year.

Gilbert has several No. 1 hits, including "Bottoms Up," "Country Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do." 

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10. Tickets and camping go on sale soon at ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for this year will be honored for next year. 

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Historic site hosting folk singer

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host folk music singer and songwriter Sonda Sauers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News