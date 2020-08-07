Brantley Gilbert added to 2021 ND Country Fest lineup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brantley Gilbert has been added to the lineup for next year's ND Country Fest at New Salem.

Gilbert will join other main stage acts Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell. They were scheduled to perform this year, but the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. They've been rebooked for next year.

Gilbert has several No. 1 hits, including "Bottoms Up," "Country Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do."

The 2021 outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10. Tickets and camping go on sale soon at ndcountryfest.com. Passes purchased for this year will be honored for next year.

