Blues artist Amanda Fish coming to Bismarck

Awarding-winning blues artist Amanda Fish and her band are making a stop in Bismarck on Saturday.

Fish will be performing at the Ramada Bismarck Hotel at 7 p.m., according to Blue Note Concerts of Bismarck. Only 100 tickets are available.

Cash-only tickets are available at the front desk. They are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Credit card ticket purchases can be made at blue-note-concerts.ticketleap.com/.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning a half hour later. For more information call Steve at 701-391-0799.

