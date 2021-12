BlackHawk is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates early next year.

Tickets are on sale for the concert set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pavilion event center.

BlackHawk has southern rock and pop-country roots. The band has sold 7 million albums and is known for hits including "Goodbye Says It All" and "Every Once in a While."

Tickets are $35 and available through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0