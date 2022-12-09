Bismarck-Mandan TubaChristmas event set Saturday

The Bismarck-Mandan TubaChristmas event will be held this Saturday.
The performance is set for 1:30 p.m. at Legacy High School Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
The event is one of more than 300 TubaChristmas concerts throughout the world. This the 49th year for the events. The first one was in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink in 1974. More information is available at www.tubachristmas.com.
For more information, contact Bismarck-Mandan coordinator Marlin Peterson at bismantubachristmas@gmail.com.