Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra to present 'Marimba!'

"As a percussionist myself for many years, I am especially excited and honored to feature University of Mary colleague Dr. Lucas Bernier on the contemporary concerto for 'Marimba' and orchestra by Emmanuele Séjourné,” Maestro Beverly Everett said. “The orchestra will feature Ravel's epic piece 'Boléro,' as well as the 'Story of Babar the Little Elephant' as set to music by Francis Poulenc."