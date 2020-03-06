Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra to present 'Marimba!'

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is presenting "Marimba!" on Saturday, March 14, at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.
The marimba percussion instrument is known for its soft and mellow tone.
"As a percussionist myself for many years, I am especially excited and honored to feature University of Mary colleague Dr. Lucas Bernier on the contemporary concerto for 'Marimba' and orchestra by Emmanuele Séjourné,” Maestro Beverly Everett said. “The orchestra will feature Ravel's epic piece 'Boléro,' as well as the 'Story of Babar the Little Elephant' as set to music by Francis Poulenc."
A preconcert chat with Everett is at 7 p.m., with the concert following a half hour later.
Tickets are on sale on the symphony orchestra website, at https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/.