Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra sets 'Bach to Brahms'

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is returning to in-person performances for a general audience with "Bach to Brahms" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium downtown.
The live concert is Friday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., with a second, livestream performance on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
"Experience the magic and power in the music of three of the greatest and most well-known composers in classical music: Bach, Brahms and Mozart,” Maestro Beverly Everett said.
Previous concerts during the coronavirus pandemic have been available in-person only to season ticket holders, and livestreamed to a general audience, to limit attendance.
Tickets for both upcoming performances are available at https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/events/BachtoBrahms/.