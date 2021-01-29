 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra sets 'Bach to Brahms'

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is returning to in-person performances for a general audience with "Bach to Brahms" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium downtown.

The live concert is Friday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., with a second, livestream performance on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

"Experience the magic and power in the music of three of the greatest and most well-known composers in classical music: Bach, Brahms and Mozart,” Maestro Beverly Everett said.

Previous concerts during the coronavirus pandemic have been available in-person only to season ticket holders, and livestreamed to a general audience, to limit attendance.

Tickets for both upcoming performances are available at https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/events/BachtoBrahms/.

Music

Jan. 22

  • Updated

Steve Hackett, “Under A Mediterranean Sky”: The new acoustic album from the former Genesis guitarist was inspired by his recent travels in the Mediterranean.Bill Champlin, “Livin’ for Love”: A new album from the former Chicago singer-guitarist-keyboardist who sang lead on the hit “Hard Habit to Break.”TRZTN, “Royal Dagger Ballet”: The latest from the Paris-based musician, composer and producer features collaborations with Interpol’s Paul Banks and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O.

Music producer Phil Spector dies aged 81 of coronavirus complications

