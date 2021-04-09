Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus sets spring concert

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus presents its spring concert "We Sing Again" on Saturday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

"Some of the featured pieces include 'Seasons of Love' from Rent, 'Earth Song' and 'O Sifuni Mungu,'" Chorus Director Tom Porter said.

"It has been 14 months since we have performed for an in-person audience," he said. "The chorus members are eager to share this music, and the music itself is about the joy of singing. We are looking forward to once again singing for our community."

The concert also will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Mandan Civic Chorus Facebook page. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, and free for preschoolers. They're available at the door and at bismanchorus.com. Active military and their families can show military ID for free admission. For more information, call 701-400-7774.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0