The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra and the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will present "Passion and Peace" at 4 p.m. April 30 in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel at the University of Mary.

The program features Fauré Requiem and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Little Match Girl Passion” by David Lang.

“'Little Match Girl Passion' is a fascinating work composed for a chamber choir and percussion,” Chorus Director Tom Porter said. “It combines the story by Hans Christian Andersen with references to the Saint Matthew Passion by Bach, wrapped together with a poignant musical setting by Lang. It is a piece best experienced by sitting back and closing your eyes to take in the text and music.”

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors and youth. They're available at the door and at www.bismancivicchorus.com.