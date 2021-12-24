Bismarck library to host conversation with North Dakota folk musicians

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will host a conversation with North Dakota folk musicians in January.

Stories and Songwriting with Chuck Suchy and Jessie Veeder will have the two musicians share how they approach the songwriting process and play songs.

Suchy is a working farmer south of Mandan who writes and records songs evoking and extoling the Great Plains region and lifestyle. Veeder released her first album "This Road" at 16 and has continued a successful music and creative writing career.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in Meeting Room A on the library's lower level.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0