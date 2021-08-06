 Skip to main content
Bismarck library hosts Joey Leone concerts
Bismarck library hosts Joey Leone concerts

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting free adult and children's concerts by guitarist and music historian Joey Leone.

Leone presents a one-hour program covering the history, influence and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories and historical facts.

Leone has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett and Chaka Khan.

The adult concert is 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday; the children's concert is 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. Both are in the library's downstairs Meeting Room A.

