Bismarck library hosts Joey Leone concerts

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting free adult and children's concerts by guitarist and music historian Joey Leone.
Leone presents a one-hour program covering the history, influence and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories and historical facts.
Leone has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett and Chaka Khan.
The adult concert is 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday; the children's concert is 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. Both are in the library's downstairs Meeting Room A.
