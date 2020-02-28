Arthur A. Link Fiddle Festival set this weekend

The annual Arthur A. Link Fiddle Festival will begin Saturday at the Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck and conclude Sunday with a concert by the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.

The festival is free and open to the public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Area string students will perform at the Former Governors' Mansion at 320 E. Ave. B from 9 a.m. to about noon on Saturday. Between student performances, the Strolling Strings of Bismarck will entertain. The group is a student performing organization sponsored by Bismarck Public Schools. Seating will be limited.

The Bismarck Mandan Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Russell Reid Auditorium of the Heritage Center on the state Capitol grounds.

The Arthur A. Link Fiddle Festival is sponsored by the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors' Mansion, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and Bismarck Public Schools. The goal is to promote string music education and appreciation in honor of late North Dakota Gov. Arthur A. Link and his love of playing the violin.

For more information, contact Johnathan Campbell at 701-328-9528 or jcampbell@nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0